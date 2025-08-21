Skip to Content
Man accused of illegally dumping cyanide and other chemicals

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico (KVIA) -- A man was sentenced to two years in prison for allegedly illegally dumping that included chemicals like cyanide.

The man inherited property in New Mexico from a retired chemist. He took control of that property, he found a large amount of waste left behind. He learned the cost of properly disposing those chemicals and dumped them across the Albuquerque area without a permit.

The city paid nearly $200,000 to clean up all of those chemicals. The man pleaded guilty to one count of knowing endangerment.

