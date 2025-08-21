Northern California shelter starts memory gate to ensure beloved pets are never forgotten

By Carmela Karcher

Sacramento County (KOVR) — There is now another way for pet parents to honor their beloved furry friends who have passed away.

The Wilton Animal Rescue has recently created a way for pets’ memories to live on in new rescues. They’re calling the program “Over the Rainbow Bridge.”

Pet owners who have lost their companion can bring their collar with an engraved tag of their pet’s name to the rescue and hook it on the memory gate right outside the Wilton Animal Rescue facility in Sacramento County.

When new pups are rescued, they will take those collars and their names and give them to the rescued dog.

It’s a way for owners to keep their spirit alive and help other pets get a second chance.

“We know how hard it is to lose a pet,” said Carol Eisenbrandt, the founder of Wilton Animal Rescue.

Once someone drops off a collar, they’re urged to email the rescue and share their beloved pet’s story.

“We want them never to be forgotten, either,” Eisenbrandt said.

As of Wednesday, when the memory gate was first announced, the rescue group has already given one dog a new name. Chelsea was found on Highway 99 and is now looking for a forever home.

Wilton Animal Rescue hopes other shelters adopt the idea.

