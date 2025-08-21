Person in Kent County, Michigan, dies from West Nile Virus

By Zac Harmon

Click here for updates on this story

KENT COUNTY, Michigan (WXMI) — West Michigan’s first confirmed case of West Nile Virus in a human resulted in that person’s death, said health officials.

The Kent County resident contracted the mosquito-borne disease and later died from it, according to the Kent County Health Department. It is the first West Nile Virus-related death in Kent County in 2025.

Mosquitoes carrying West Nile Virus have been captured in mosquito traps across Kent County, including in an area just 3,000 feet from where the person lived. The health department did not disclose where in the county the individual lived.

“Our deepest condolences go out to the family and loved ones of this individual,” said Brendan Earl, Supervising Sanitarian at the Kent County Health Department. “This tragic outcome is a reminder that mosquitoes in our area are active and capable of spreading serious illness. Prevention remains our best protection.”

West Nile Virus is the top disease carried by mosquitoes, per the health department. Most people develop no symptoms; roughly one out of five people will experience flu-like symptoms; and one out of 150 become severely ill with impacts to the central nervous system, sometimes resulting in death.

There is no vaccine for West Nile Virus.

Experts recommend using insect repellent with at least 10 percent DEET, wearing long sleeves and pants, staying indoors at dawn and dusk when mosquitoes are most active, and draining any bodies of standing water near your home.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.