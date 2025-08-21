Police officer arrested after allegedly crashing into building while drunk

By Maya Morita

Ohio (WEWS) — An off-duty Cleveland Police officer was arrested early Wednesday morning after he allegedly crashed into a building while drunk, according to North Olmsted and Cleveland police.

Just before 3 a.m., officers responded to Romeo’s Pizza after a vehicle crashed into the north side of the building, North Olmsted Police said. Upon arrival, they located the driver, a Cleveland officer.

North Olmsted officers made contact with the driver and ordered him multiple times to put his vehicle in park and to turn it off, North Olmsted Police said.

After asking him a third time to turn his vehicle off, the Cleveland officer turned on his windshield wipers, spreading glass all over the floor, North Olmsted Police said.

The Cleveland officer eventually turned off his vehicle and gave his keys to the North Olmsted officers, who had to assist him in exiting the vehicle through the passenger door, as the driver’s side was pressed up against a wall, North Olmsted Police said.

As he exited the vehicle, North Olmsted officers said they smelled a strong odor of alcohol and conducted a weapons frisk to ensure there were no firearms on him.

The officer turned and faced one of the North Olmsted officers with his arms raised, and when asked what had happened, the Cleveland officer kept his arms up and shook his head, North Olmsted Police said.

The North Olmsted officer said he noticed that his eyes were glossy.

The Cleveland officer refused to answer any questions, and in the middle of the other officers reading him his rights, he walked toward the open back door of the North Olmsted cruiser, and the officers asked him to wait, North Olmsted Police said.

The Cleveland officer refused to acknowledge that he understood his rights, and the North Olmsted officers then escorted him to the cruiser, North Olmsted Police said.

The North Olmsted Fire Department was requested to evaluate the Cleveland officer, who still refused to answer questions, North Olmsted Police said. The officer was then transported to a nearby hospital.

The Cleveland officer was cited with operating a vehicle under the influence of drugs or alcohol and failure to control, North Olmsted Police said.

Cleveland Police said the officer, who started with the department in 2015, has been placed on restrictive duty pending the adjudication of the case.

North Olmsted Police is conducting the investigation, and the Cleveland Police Internal Affairs Unit will monitor the process to stay informed on the outcome of the investigation, Cleveland Police said.

The extent of the damage to Romeo’s Pizza is unknown at this time.

