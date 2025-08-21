School Districts have clear plan on implementing cellphone ban

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- School districts now have clear plans on how to implement HB 1481, which prohibits the use of cellphones, smartwatches, and tablets in the classroom.

Over a month ago Canutillo ISD's spokesperson Gustavo Reveles, told ABC-7 that the law was pretty broad so there wasn't a lot of guidance on how to implement it.

Today, he said now there's a clear policy. Which is that students are allowed to have their phones on their person, but they have to be turned off and in their backpacks during class.

Reveles said he understands some parents concern when it comes to if there's an emergency.

"In case of an emergency, a school wide emergency in particular, students have, access to their phone, are able to turn them on, call the authorities, call their families, and make sure that they're connected," Reveles told ABC-7.

For EPISD's policy click here.

For SISD's policy click here.

For YISD's policy click here.