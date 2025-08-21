Teen critical after jumping out of parent’s car at Wichita high school

By KAKE News Staff

WICHITA, Kansas (KAKE) — Wichita police say a 16-year-old girl is in critical condition after jumping out of a parent’s vehicle at Southeast High School on Thursday.

The incident happened at around 9 a.m. at the school near Pawnee and 127th Street East. Wichita Police Department spokesperson Andrew Ford said a parent was driving the teen to school.

“The girl did not want to go to school and jumped out of her parent’s vehicle while it was moving,” Ford said.

The teen suffered a head injury and was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Ford said she was stable and is expected to survive her injury.

