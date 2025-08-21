Skip to Content
CNN - Regional

Umatilla Indian Reservation firefighters contain 80-acre grass fire near Pendleton

By
New
Published 12:34 PM

By Robert Desaulniers

Click here for updates on this story

    PENDLETON, Ore. (KAPP) — Firefighters were able to contain a fast-moving grass fire that started on Wednesday morning and burned nearly 100 acres and threatened a few homes and structures.

Dispatch records show a fire was reported in grassland east of Pendleton near Kirkpatrick Road at about 11:31 a.m. on August 20. Firefighters from the Umatilla Rural Fire Protection District said they were dispatched to the Umatilla Indian Reservation at about 12:45 p.m., and arrived to find a fast-moving fire burning in grass and brush that had already grown to about 80 acres.

Officials with the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation said the fire threatened power lines and structures, but was contained with help from other local firefighting agencies including a helicopter. Tribal firefighters said that while the fire is not spreading, they may still need to battle small flare-ups within the area. Firefighters said they are focusing on protecting structures and property within and near the containment area.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content