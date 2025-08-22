Charges won’t be filed in death of child left in a car in West Des Moines

By Kayla James

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) — West Des Moines police say no charges will be filed following a child’s death after being left in a vehicle last month.

KCCI did reach out to the Polk County Attorney’s Office and is waiting to learn more. Due to being busy in court Thursday afternoon, the prosecutor who KCCI was referred to was not able to speak at the time.

The incident occurred on July 2. According to West Des Moines police, a call came in just before 3 p.m. about a child who was found unresponsive in the 5900 block of Westown Parkway.

Court documents reveal the caller, whom KCCI is not naming at this time, made the call as he was rushing to a nearby hospital after finding the 18-month-old child in his vehicle. According to those documents, the child was left in the vehicle for about six-and-a-half hours.

The high that day was 84 degrees. According to court documents, when the West Des Moines Fire Department arrived and took an internal temperature reading of the car, it showed a 130-degree reading.

“Childrens’ body temperatures under the age of 3 — they’re not regulated properly,” said Raelyn Balfour, an ambassador with the organization Kids and Cars Safety.

Balfour knows this fact all too well.

Back in 2007, her 9-month-old son died after being left in the car while at work.

“I’m accountable for my son’s death. There’s no way around it,” Balfour said. “It was my lapse in responsibility to not have proper procedures in place to make sure that he got out of the car safely and where he needed to be.”

In the 18 years since, Balfour works to educate people through Kids and Cars Safety. She says an important part of that is telling people something like this can happen when routines change.

On the day her son died, there were a number of things that differed from her usual routine, such as having to take her husband to work due to car troubles. Balfour also said her husband usually dropped off their son. She also had to take a phone call.

“Normally, he would be behind the passenger seat, but he had a spare car seat in the car that was in my field of view and was empty,” Balfour said. “He put the baby behind me, which was out of our routine. He also put anything that would be a memory trigger–like the diaper bag, my purse, things that I need when it got out of the car–on the floorboard of the car.”

Balfour now teaches people and helps them establish routines.

“After I had my next child, I would put my shoe in the back. So you’re not getting out of that car without your shoe,” Balfour said. “You can have a stuffed animal that when you place the child in the car, that stuffed animal goes up front with you and sits with you to remind you to check the backseat.”

Balfour also recommends people begin a good communication process with their childcare providers, whether it be using text messages or phone calls to make sure a child is where they need to be.

She also notes the Waze navigation app now has a feature that can be used, allowing the app to remind a driver to check their backseat before getting out of the vehicle.

“The reality is that there are parents that this almost happens to all the time,” Balfour said.

Balfour said, despite the judgment she’s received, she’s never going to stop speaking up.

“Humility is the biggest piece of making sure that I keep the promise that I made to my son that I would never let his death be for nothing,” Balfour said.

The Polk County Attorney’s Office provided a statement to KCCI:

“The death of this child on July 2 was a tragic accident that occurred when a parent forgot the child was in the vehicle’s back seat. There were no other criminal indicators when viewing all the circumstances surrounding the case. Unfortunately, law enforcement frequently sees parents and caregivers who intentionally leave children alone in vehicles, but there is no evidence that the parent acted intentionally in this case. We encourage parents to establish reminders and create lines of communication with day-care providers and other parents to avoid such situations. Consider placing your phone, purse, backpack, or other item you will take with you in the backseat, so you can’t forget a child. We appreciate the West Des Moines Police Department for their thorough investigation of this case.”

