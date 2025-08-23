3 charged in connection with shooting of 6-year-old boy killed by stray bullet

By Joe Buczek

DETROIT (WWJ) — Three Detroit men have been charged in the deadly shooting of a 6-year-old boy who was struck by a stray bullet on Detroit’s east side.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged Demontrel Benard Wilson, 30, Deonate Cornealous Cherry, 28, and Terrance Jaland Blue, 28, with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, first-degree murder, conspiracy to discharge firearms from a vehicle causing death, and discharging firearms from a vehicle causing death. Wilson and Blue are also charged with possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

On July 27, around 9 p.m., Detroit police responded to the area of Anglin Street and Stender Avenue for a reported shooting. When officers arrived, they were waved down by relatives of a home in the 17400 block of Anglin, who said that a 6-year-old boy, Rylee Love, had been shot while playing inside the home.

When police got to the home, they found Rylee in a bedroom, suffering from a gunshot wound to his head, prosecutors said.

Rylee was taken to an area hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Wayne County prosecutors allege that the three men fired handguns several times from a vehicle at a group of people who were standing at the intersection of Anglin and Stender, and that stray bullets entered the home where Rylee was playing inside, striking him in the head.

Blue, Cherry and Wilson were arrested on Aug. 20.

“Rylee Love was the ultimate innocent victim. The alleged actions of these defendants directly caused his senseless death. I have said many times that bullets have no eyes or sense of direction. The bullets in this case struck a child playing in his house and he will not see another day,” said Worthy in a statement.

The three men are expected to be arraigned Saturday.

