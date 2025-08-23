‘They saved my life’: KSP trooper shot during gunman’s violent Lexington rampage shares story

By Alexis Mathews

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WLKY) — Bandaged and relying on crutches, Kentucky State Trooper Jude Remilien is far from a victim, but rather he’s a survivor of a gunman’s shooting spree in Lexington last month.

After three weeks in the hospital and a handful of surgeries, Remilien still has a long road to recovery. In his first interview, he nervously relives July 13 and what started as a routine traffic stop.

“I asked the driver for his driver’s license and proof of insurance, and if there were any other occupants inside the vehicle, and then the situation just escalated,” Remilien said.

Police say Guy House, 47, opened fire on the trooper, striking him in the leg.

The violent rampage continued as investigators say House carjacked a person, drove to Richmond Road Baptist Church and shot four people, killing two.

Police then shot and killed House.

As terror ensued, Remilien clung to life on the side of the road. The entire situation is foggy, but the trooper remembers his heroes, the bystanders who applied tourniquets and called for help.

“They saved my life,” he said. “I would sincerely like to meet each and every one of them one day and just show my gratitude and how thankful I am for them.”

Remilien is also thankful for the outpouring of support, near and far.

From fellow troopers staying with him at the hospital to fundraisers like the “304 Strong Shirts,” representing his unit number, being sold for financial support by the police foundation.

He’s received dozens of letters, a handmade quilt from an Oregon seamstress, and special artwork from a Frankfort kindergarten class, whose teacher witnessed the ordeal.

“Even kids drawing pictures of me is just the good outweighs the bad in this situation, and I am truly grateful for that,” the trooper said.

Remilien’s return to work isn’t top of mind; rather, regaining strength physically and mentally one day at a time.

