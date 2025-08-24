Missing teen found with the use of license plate readers

DEMING, New Mexico (KVIA)-- New Mexico State Police officers say they located a kidnapped teenager and arrested her suspected abductor.

The arrest happened this past Friday, August 22, on I-10 at mile marker 88 -- near Deming.

NMSP says license plate readers helped them find the 15-year-old girl.

They say when they initiated the stop, the abductor crossed the center median and crashed into a waterfilled ditch

20-year-old Kyle Steven Eckmann was arrested and charged with kidnapping and aggravated assault.