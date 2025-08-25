Licon Dairy: A Family-Friendly Farm Experience

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) --Licon Dairy invites visitors to savor handmade quesos, dine on farm-to-table dishes and enjoy a welcoming petting zoo set on a working dairy farm.

Their restaurant the Outlaw Saloon showcases locally sourced ingredients and house-made cheeses for their dishes.

Families can participate in school field trips and visitors can spend the night through Harvest Host partnerships, making it a versatile destination for travelers and locals alike.

With RV-friendly accommodations and a donation-based petting zoo Licon Dairy combines affordability with authentic hospitality.

Whether you're looking for a quick visit or an overnight stay while traveling across the country, Licon Dairy offers a relaxing escape where education, entertainment and delicious dairy products become one.