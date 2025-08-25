Sheriff’s office dashcam video shows wild chase as suspect swerves across highway at “speeds of 100” mph

By S.E. Jenkins

HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KTVT) — Dashcam video from the Hays County Sheriff’s Office shows a vehicle chase with a “reckless driver” as the suspect swerves across all lanes of I-35 at a high rate of speed for miles. Hays County is south of Austin.

According to a social media post from the sheriff’s office, the chase happened on August 6 with a driver who allegedly struck multiple vehicles.

Officials can be heard during the chase saying that the suspect vehicle reached speeds up to 100 mph as it crossed all three lanes of the highway.

“Speeds of 100, going across all three lanes … He’s going to lose control of the vehicle here, probably,” one official is heard saying in the video.

Deputies temporarily closed sections of I-35, “to protect motorists while bringing the situation under control,” the sheriff’s office said.

The suspect was stopped and no injuries were reported, according to Hays County SO.

