State programs make homeownership possible with down payment aid

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Most home buyers who are new to the market are not aware of the programs available to help make their dreams of owning their own home possible.

The programs address many of the hurdles faced by young families, first time home buyers and those looking to go from being a renter to an owner

TSAHC, a nonprofit, helps with fixed rate mortgage loans and down payment assistance.

The organization provides information about mortgage options, including fixed-rate loan products, to help buyers plan long-term payments.

TSAHC partners with lenders to offer guidance on qualification criteria and the application process for its assistance programs.

You can find more information on their website at https://www.tsahc.org/