Skip to Content
News

State programs make homeownership possible with down payment aid

By
New
Published 10:49 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Most home buyers who are new to the market are not aware of the programs available to help make their dreams of owning their own home possible.

The programs address many of the hurdles faced by young families, first time home buyers and those looking to go from being a renter to an owner

TSAHC, a nonprofit, helps with fixed rate mortgage loans and down payment assistance.

The organization provides information about mortgage options, including fixed-rate loan products, to help buyers plan long-term payments.

TSAHC partners with lenders to offer guidance on qualification criteria and the application process for its assistance programs.

You can find more information on their website at https://www.tsahc.org/

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Olivia Vara

Olivia Vara is a News/Weather Anchor, Producer and Reporter.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content