Updates and upcoming events for UTEP fall semester

ABC-7 joined UTEP President Dr. Heather Wilson to discuss the latest updates and upcoming events happening at the university.

UTEP will greet new and returning students this Fall semester with Miner Welcome, a two-week series of student-driven events and celebrations. Miner Welcome is a long-running tradition that aims to create a sense of belonging and spark interest among students to get involved in the campus culture.

Texas Western Gold Rush is the first event happening on Monday Aug. 25 at 7 p.m. The event will include a live concert, giveaways, fireworks and special guests.

Minerpalooza begins on Sept. 5 at 6 p.m. in Centennial Plaza. The event will feature games and activities hosted by student organizations and a live music lineup that includes Battle of the Bands contestants and various other artists. Admission is free and open to the public.

Dr. Wilson also announced a new dean for the College of Health and Sciences.

Dr. Scott Kruse came to UTEP from Texas State University and previously from the U.S. Army. His research focuses on the application of technology in healthcare.

Football season is also around the corner — UTEP Football returns to the Sun Bowl Stadium on Sept. 6.