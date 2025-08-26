EPCC returns to class, highlights popular health career program

El Paso Community College begins their fall semester this week, and their Rio Grande Campus is also celebrating its 50th year this semester.

ABC-7 joined them on Tuesday to discuss ongoing enrollment efforts, financial aid, and their "mini-mesters" — which are 8-week courses replacing 16-week courses.

These "mini-mesters" aim to help students:

Avoid the burnout.

Avoid feeling overwhelmed with fewer courses to take at the same time.

Avoid juggling multiple assignments, deadlines, exams, and finals.

EPCC says their health programs like dental hygiene and nursing, respiratory care, radiography and pharmacy tech are very popular.

Emergency medical services has an ambulance simulator inside a classroom to train in.

The Inter-Professional Simulation Education Center at EPCC prepares students with real-world healthcare challenges.