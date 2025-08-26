New bodycam footage from Las Cruces Mass Shooting

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- ABC-7 has obtained new footage from the Las Cruces Police Department from the Las Cruces Mass Shooting in March.

This footage shows the beginning of the detectives investigation just hours after the shooting took place. Detectives are in the hospital speaking with victims about what they saw.

Most of the victims can only recall what the shooters were wearing, but one victims is able to say that the shooters were the Rivas brothers, one of the first times officers heard that name. The victim was referencing Tomas and Nathan Rivas, two of the four suspects arrested and charged with murder.

Later in the day, another officer is speaking on the phone about the details that he now knows. Those details included the red and black Mustang and black Mercedes that the suspects were seen driving in.

That same officer then speaks with two other victims who say they knew the Rivas brothers. Those two say that the brothers would post on Instagram about their guns often. They also said the brothers would "get involved in whatever crime they could."

A separate video shows another group of officers investigating a call at a home near Young Park. Three officers find a handgun in the backyard of a house, later learning that the gun was stolen.