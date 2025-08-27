El Paso Villa Maria host benefit event to support homeless women

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- Villa Maria is a transitional shelter that helps women go from crisis to self-sufficiency through their holistic program that addresses mental, emotional and spiritual needs.

For women like Margarita Sosa, Villa Maria isn’t just a shelter, it’s a sanctuary."When I came here, I was really, really down," she says. "I was very hurt. I felt unloved, unneeded, and unappreciated. But now that I’m here, all of that has changed. I feel like I want to live again."

Margarita has been a resident at Villa Maria since June, after experiencing homelessness. She found herself looking for purpose.

The 18 years, shelter has offered support to over 900 women from all walks of life. Each resident is provided a private bedroom, bathroom, and essentials like toiletries. But beyond meeting basic needs, Villa Maria offers something more powerful: community, healing, and empowerment.

"It’s like having a family here," says Crystal Girone, another resident. "We’re all going through something, and we understand each other."

To continue offering hope and healing to the community, Villa Maria is hosting a benefit event featuring wine, tapas, live music and more. Tickets can be purchased for $ 75 by visiting El Paso Villa Maria.

Whether through donations or acts of service like painting, furniture repair, or volunteering, Villa Maria welcomes all forms of support. "We cannot empower these women without the help of the community," Gutierrez emphasizes. "More than anything, we are a healing place for women."

If you are interested in hosting a fundraiser event or volunteering, visit El Paso Villa Maria.