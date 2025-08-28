Skip to Content
back-to-school illnesses in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) --  As El Paso students head back to class, doctors say it’s common for coughs, colds, and fevers to make the rounds in the first weeks of school.

Dr. Ittay Moreno, pediatric hospitalist at Las Palmas Medical Center, says parents should watch for symptoms of respiratory infections, strep throat, and hand-foot-and-mouth disease. He advises families to keep children home when they’re sick and focus on boosting immunity early in the school year.

Even short-term illnesses can spread quickly in classrooms, but with early prevention and attention to symptoms, parents can help protect their kids and others.

Iris Garcia Barron

Iris Garcia Barron is a weather anchor and reporter.

