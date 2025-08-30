ComSAR looking for individual calling for help

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)- The El Paso Fire department report a call came in just after 11:22 am, Saturday morning about a person in need of help at the trails off Thunderbird drive where an individual could be heard calling out for help.

Crews arrived on scene and could hear a person calling out for in the direction of Boggiano Rd. near the water tank.

ComSAR is headed in the directions of the calls in search of the person asking for help.

