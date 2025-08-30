Skip to Content
News

ComSAR looking for individual calling for help

KVIA
By
New
Published 1:47 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)- The El Paso Fire department report a call came in just after 11:22 am, Saturday morning about a person in need of help at the trails off Thunderbird drive where an individual could be heard calling out for help.

Crews arrived on scene and could hear a person calling out for in the direction of Boggiano Rd. near the water tank.

ComSAR is headed in the directions of the calls in search of the person asking for help.

For more information stay tuned on air and online.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Armando Ramirez

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content