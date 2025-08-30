Enes Kanter Freedom visits the Borderland to share a message of unity and human rights

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- NBA player and human rights activist Enes Kanter Freedom visited the Borderland on Saturday to share his personal story and continue spreading his message of unity and understanding.

Freedom, who grew up in Turkey, spoke about the political propaganda he experienced as a child — including being taught to hate Americans and Christians. “That was the environment I grew up in,” he said. “It was so toxic.”

After moving to the United States and becoming a citizen, Freedom said his perspective began to shift. He has since become an outspoken critic of the Turkish government and a vocal advocate for human rights.

During his visit to the Raindrop Turkish House, Freedom thanked the local community for supporting him like family, especially since he has been cut off from his own. He said his family was forced to publicly disown him after he began speaking out against the Turkish regime.

Freedom said many people in Turkey still follow the government blindly, and in some cases, are encouraged to burn American flags.

Despite the personal cost, Freedom said he is committed to using his platform to advocate for understanding between people of different backgrounds.

“I gave a promise to my mom that I wouldn’t hate anyone before I met them,” he said. “When I first came to America, I was nervous to meet people. But once I did, I realized we’re just human beings.”

Freedom’s message emphasized not letting politics or government rhetoric shape how individuals view one another. To learn more about Freedom's story you can purchase his book "In the Name of Freedom: A Political Dissident's Fight for Human Rights in the NBA and Around the World".