New blood pressure guidelines: El Paso cardiologist says even 120 could be cause for concern

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) — You might not feel it, but it could be silently damaging your heart.Updated guidelines from the American Heart Association now classify a blood pressure of 130/80 as hypertension and anything above 120 systolic is now considered a warning sign.

Dr. Emiliano Z. Munoz, a local cardiologist, says this change could save lives, especially in communities like El Paso where heart disease and diabetes are common. “We used to tolerate a little more. Now we say 80 or above diastolic I mean, 81 is abnormal,” Dr. Munoz said.

What’s Considered High Now?

Normal: under 120/80

Elevated: 120–129 systolic

High (Hypertension): 130/80 and above

Even without symptoms, Dr. Munoz urges people to check their pressure early. “We don’t feel anything unless it’s very high. So check it face it treat it before it becomes something.” To prevent blood pressure form increasing here are some measures to take.

Start walking just 20 minutes a day can help Eat smarter: Choose low glycemic foods like beans, fish, and avocado Cut salt & sugar: Especially in traditional Mexican diets heavy in carbs

Quit smoking: Blood pressure can drop just from quitting

Sleep more & stress less: These are major contributors

Monitor at home: Affordable monitors now cost under $30

“You sleep better, feel more energetic—almost immediately. And within two weeks, your blood pressure can already be lower,” Munoz added.

Dr. Munoz says about 15% of El Paso’s population has diabetes, which can make the effects of high blood pressure even worse.

“They feed into each other. Diabetes and hypertension are both major risks for stroke and heart attack.” Free blood pressure checks are available at many local clinics and pharmacies.