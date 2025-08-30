One person dead after mobile home fire

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) - The Las Cruces Fire Department said a fire at a mobile home resulted in the death of one person.

The call came in at 9 p.m. on Friday, August 29. Fire crews responded to the structure fire at the 3300 block of Conlee Lane. When crews arrived they found a "fire with high heat and no visibility in the mobile home".

Within 20 minutes of their arrival crews were able to find the victim and get the fire under control.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. One firefighter sustained a minor burned to the hand.

According to officials the fire was contained to one unit.

The cause of the fire and damage estimates are still under investigation.