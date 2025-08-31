Skip to Content
Segundo Barrio block party

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- The South Side Neighborhood Association and the office of District 8 City Representative Chris Canales are hosting a night of fun for the whole family.

The block party will include live music, food trucks, vendors, a car show and much more. Pablo Lopez, the president of the South Side neighborhood association.

Near the corner of E. 4th Avenue and Park Street from 6 P.M. to midnight, everyone is invited to eat, dance, and celebrate El Paso's historic Segundo Barrio.

Tyaun Marshburn

Tyaun Marshburn is a multimedia journalist

