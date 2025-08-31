Skip to Content
Sunday Funday: El Paso Trail Rides

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Trail Rides offers daily horseback experiences in Doña Ana County, welcoming riders of all ages and skill levels.

The rides pair horses and their riders with scenic trails, showcasing the region’s pecan orchards and sprawling western landscape.

Reserve an hour-long ride for a memorable outing whether you're solo, with family or as a romantic date.

The experience at El Paso Trail Rides isn’t just about riding. It's a tour of Western culture, hard work, generosity and respect threaded through every interaction.

For many the ride even doubles as therapy, providing pain relief and a mood lift after a stressful week.

The operation also supports horsemanship education, boarding, events and even a summer camp.

Tune in this Sunday to see how El Paso Trail Rides creates memorable and authentic experiences.

To schedule a trail ride with El Paso Trail Rides, visit their website at https://www.elpasotrailride.com/

Olivia Vara

Olivia Vara

Olivia Vara is a News/Weather Anchor, Producer and Reporter.

