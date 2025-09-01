BLM to conduct prescribed fire activities in Lincoln County

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)- Starting September 2, the Bureau of Land Management is planning to conduct prescribed fire operations in Lincoln County at the Fort Stanton- Snowy River Cave National Conservation Area.

According to BLM officials, smoke from the burn may be visible in areas including Ruidoso, Capitan, Lincoln and nearby areas.

"Although smoke should not impact highways, personnel will post signs along roadways to inform motorists about the potential for smoke."

Operations could last until late September and are dependent on weather conditions and could last several days.

Officials credit prior prescribed fire operations as the reason why during the Camp Fire Fort Stanton-Snowy River National Conservation Area earlier this year, firefighters were able to gain control of the fire and decreased risk to nearby property.

The BLM would like to remind individuals to be careful when partaking in activities that include fire and to report wildfire on public land to Alamogordo Interagency Dispatch at 877-695-1663.