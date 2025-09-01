Man with warrant for Assault on a Pregnant Person, arrested for resisting deputies

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Deputies with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office have arrested 29 year-old Angel Geovanny Martinez over the weekend. Jail records show he is being held in the downtown jail on on charges of Assault on a Pregnant Person with a bond at $25,000, and Resisting Arrest, Search, or Transport with bond set at $2,500.

According to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, deputies from the Northwest Patrol Station responded to a disturbance call on Friday, August 29, 2025.

Deputies arrived to the 7100 block of Kayla Dr where they found 29-year-old Angel Geovanny Martinez.

According to officials, while at the scene "deputies learned Martinez had an active warrant for Assault on a Pregnant Person."

Deputies attempted to place Martinez under arrest but resisted and ignored loud warnings from the deputies.

After a short struggle, Martinez was placed in custody where he was later transferred to the El Paso County Jail.