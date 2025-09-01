‘Workers over billionaires’: El Pasoans protest government policies

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Dozens of El Pasoans protested certain Trump adminstration policies, mainly getting billionaires out of government.

"I didn't march with Martin Luther King because I was tied up in my own little world. I didn't protest Vietnam because I was tied up in my own world order," said Robert Vines. "Now I see things around my world. And what I see going on in the U.S. now scares me to death."

Republicans in El Paso that ABC-7 spoke to said that there are Democrat billionaires as well. Protesters were mostly against the Republican policies, but also said that billionaires have a responsibility to help no matter what.

"If you've amassed a certain amount of wealth, you have a certain social responsibility to take care of the people," said Julie Burdess.

When asked what the community can do, the protesters all echoed the same thoughts. "Spreading awareness counts. The more we keep talking about this, the more it'll put it to the faces of those who don't want to hear it," said Manu Lopez.