Parents react to local cheer coach arrest

today at 6:38 PM
Published 6:48 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A group of parents are upset they were not notified earlier about a coach who is accused of illegally recording cheerleaders.

Christopher Sotelo was arrested on Friday. He was released on bond on Monday.

This incident involved the Texas Bandits All-Stars, a private club that holds a cheerleading camp.

Herman Delgado is a parent of one cheerleader on the Texas Bandits All-Stars and he says he didn't find out about the arrest until Sunday, two days after Sotelo was taken into custody.

Delgado says he hopes the organization will take full legal action and prosecute Sotelo to the fullest extent of the law.

