Sunday Funday: Soaring fun at Red Arrow Flight Academy

today at 6:57 PM
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Weekend skies await to make your spare time unforgettable with a hands on adventure at Red Arrow Flight Academy in Santa Teresa, New Mexico. This flight academy offers accelerated flight training that blends simulators with hands on flying.


The program supports a range of goals from private pilots to certified flight instructors and provides clear pathways for progression


At Red Arrow Flight Academy students can gain practical flying experience quickly while benefiting from flexible scheduling designed for weekend and part time learners


In house Designated Pilot Examiner support also helps streamline the pilot certification processes and reduce any potential delays.

International students can even access visa guidance and license conversion support, further broadening participation.

If you're looking for a practical and enjoyable way to start or advance a piloting journey, this may be the perfect event to jumpstart your weekend.

Tune in to this week's Sunday Funday to feel the freedom of lift off and discover a new hobby that excites.

You can find more information on booking your next flight by visiting their website, at https://www.flyredarrow.com/

