Video shows driver didn’t stop after SUV hit child riding scooter in Canutillo

CANUTILLO, Texas (KVIA) – A driver hit a child riding a scooter Sunday in a Canutillo neighborhood and then left the scene, home surveillance videos show.

It happened at the intersection of La Puesta Drive and Playa Tronones Avenue, just a few blocks away from Canutillo High School.

"It's kind of devastating, you know, when you see, like, any child getting hit by a car," said Chris Phoenix, who lives in the neighborhood. "And them not stopping, it's very concerning. And I hope they find out who did it."

Some residents said drivers often speed through the area.

“As more people move in and it gets busier, it’s definitely a concern,” Phoenix said. “We need to keep our children safe. Hopefully they put a four-way stop there just to make sure.”

Texas law sets the default speed limit in urban neighborhoods at 30 miles per hour unless otherwise posted. Neighbors said many drivers ignore that limit on local roads.

An El Paso spokesman said the department’s Special Traffic Investigations Unit is leading the case.

Police wouldn't say what's the girl's condition or if any arrests have been made.