Cases of hand, foot and mouth disease on the rise

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- As children return to school and daycare, cases of the hand, foot and mouth disease often increase. While hand, foot and mouth disease can occur year-round, late summer and early fall are ideal for the virus to spread among young children.

Dr. Lindsay Herrera at Smart Start Pediatrics says the virus is common in children ages 5 and under. It often begins with what looks like a cold: Fever, runny nose and fatigue.

“Then after about two days, they usually develop blisters,” she explained. “Those show up on the palms of the hands, soles of the feet, around and inside the mouth, sometimes on the tongue.”

Hand, Foot and Mouth can cause a sore throat and fever, it’s sometimes mistaken for strep throat.

“The key difference is that strep usually causes actual pus at the back of the throat,” Dr. Herrera said. “Hand, Foot and Mouth causes blisters instead.”

One parent said she initially thought her son had mosquito bites. “I had never heard of Hand, Foot and Mouth,” she said.

The highly contagious virus is spread through saliva, drool, and contaminated surfaces. “It can spread if someone with the virus has something in their mouth, touches a toy or surface, and then someone else touches it,” Dr. Herrera explained.

Cases of the virus are rare with adults, Dr. Herrera said, because most adults have had this virus and antibodies to it. "A lot of times when adults catch it, it presents as a flu-like illness or a little cold sometimes. A headache, diarrhea." Dr. Herrera said

There is no cure for Hand, Foot and Mouth, but symptoms usually go away on their own after about 10 days. Dr. Herrera said symptom management is key.

“You want to keep your child comfortable,” she said. “Use Tylenol or ibuprofen for pain — but only give ibuprofen if your baby is six months or older. For kids six and up, you can also use throat sprays or lozenges for relief.”

Hand, Foot and Mouth Disease can be alarming and even painful. Most cases are mild and treatable at home. Experts say the best defense is good hygiene, like hand washing and a little patience.

For more information about the Hand, Foot and Mouth disease visit CDC.