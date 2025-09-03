CRRUA says some customers may experience “discolored” water

UPDATE: CRRUA says that water has been restored to the Anapra subdivision area.

El Paso, Texas (KVIA)- According to a press release provided by CRRUA the Anapra subdivision will experience "a disruption in water" service while a contractor repairs a water line leak.

CRRUA says that customers may experience "discoloration due to naturally occurring minerals in the distribution system."

Officials recommend waiting for the water to become clear before washing laundry and say water discoloration should disappear within 24 hours.

However, if the water is still discolored, CRRUA recommends running cold water for several more minutes.