Skip to Content
News

CRRUA says some customers may experience “discolored” water

CCRUA
By
Updated
today at 4:51 PM
Published 4:36 PM

UPDATE: CRRUA says that water has been restored to the Anapra subdivision area.

El Paso, Texas (KVIA)- According to a press release provided by CRRUA the Anapra subdivision will experience "a disruption in water" service while a contractor repairs a water line leak.

CRRUA says that customers may experience "discoloration due to naturally occurring minerals in the distribution system."

Officials recommend waiting for the water to become clear before washing laundry and say water discoloration should disappear within 24 hours.

However, if the water is still discolored, CRRUA recommends running cold water for several more minutes.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Armando Ramirez

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content