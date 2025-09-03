La Union Maze announces 2025 season featuring some iconic characters

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)- The La Union Maze announced the kickoff to the 2025 season for September 27th through November 2nd.

This year's theme features two characters from Sesame Street, Cookie Monster and Oscar the Grouch.

According to La Union Maze the design honors Sesame Street's upcoming 56th season and their Road Trip Across America this summer and fall.

La Union Maze is one of more than thirty-five farms featuring Sesame Street designs in their mazes this year all designed by the MaiZE Inc.

Samantha Kennedy, Vice President of Brand Marketing for Sesame Workshop says, “Sesame Street has always been about laughter, learning, and community—and what better way to bring families together than through the time-honored American tradition of corn mazes? We’re thrilled to collaborate with The MAiZE Inc. and farmers across the country to create engaging experiences that promote our shared values of fun, exploration, and togetherness."

The maze isn't the only activity that guests can enjoy while visiting La Union Maze. Guests can pick their own pumpkins from the pumpkin patch, zip down mini zip lines, ride down slides, and more.

For more information about hours, fees, attractions, field trips and more check their website at launionmaze.com