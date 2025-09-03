New Texas laws aim to cut costs and support restaurant workers

Restaurants across Texas are getting a break this month as a set of new state laws went into effect on September 1st. The reforms are designed to reduce permit fees, streamline health regulations, and support the thousands of workers who help keep the food industry running.

At the center of the changes is Senate Bill 1008, a law that limits how much local health departments can charge restaurants for operating permits. It also removes duplicate requirements that often force business owners to pay for multiple food manager certificates in different counties.

“Restaurants succeed when the rules are consistent,” said Kelsey Erickson Streufert, Chief Public Affairs Officer for the Texas Restaurant Association.

The new laws also affect other areas of restaurant operations. Local governments are also prohibited from charging duplicate alcohol permit fees if a restaurant has already paid at the state level.

In addition to cutting fees, lawmakers passed two bills SB 1265 and SB 462 that support restaurant workers who are also parents. One bill creates a free online resource hub to help employers connect staff to local childcare options. The other gives childcare workers priority access to scholarships for their own children, which could improve staffing across the industry.

The Texas Restaurant Association says more than 57,000 restaurants across the state will benefit from these legislative changes, along with over 1.4 million workers. Leaders with the association plan to host informational sessions and town halls to help restaurant owners understand how the new rules apply to their businesses.

ABC-7 will continue following this story and speaking with local restaurant owners in the Borderland about how these laws could impact daily operations and staffing.