One dead in Northeast El Paso apartment fire

EL PASO (KVIA) -- A man in his 60s has died after a Northeast El Paso apartment fire early Wednesday morning, according to the El Paso Fire Department.

Officials say the fire was reported the Puertas Abiertas Apartment complex at 10095 McCombs St. near the intersection with Dyer.

Officials say the fire was reported at around 3:40 a.m. and was extinguished after roughly five minutes.

The fire was contained to one apartment but nearby units were evacuated as a precaution.

This is a developing story.