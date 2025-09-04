Chico the chihuahua awaits a home

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Humane Society of El Paso is spotlighting “Chico,” a 6-year-old chihuahua who is looking for a forever home. Staff say Chico is housebroken, walks well on a leash, and after warming up, loves to sit in a lap and follow his person around. He’s described as an ideal companion for individuals living in apartments.

Those interested in adopting should contact the Humane Society of El Paso directly to check if Chico is still available.

Along with adoptions, the Humane Society is also sharing seasonal tips for pet care during monsoon weather. Officials say to:

Dry off your dog’s coat after rain to prevent matting or fungus.



Keep pets in a cool, dry place when humidity is high, since panting alone may not keep them cool.



Schedule walks in the early morning or later in the afternoon to avoid peak heat and humidity.



For more information on Chico or other adoptable pets, visit the Humane Society of El Paso.