FBI El Paso to host recruitment event at UTEP

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The FBI El Paso Field Office will host a public recruitment event Friday, Sept. 5, at the University of Texas at El Paso to encourage community members to explore careers with the bureau.

Officials say attendees will be able to speak with special agents, intelligence analysts, linguists, IT staff and other personnel.

Members of specialized teams — including SWAT, Evidence Recovery, Crisis Negotiation and Bomb Technicians — will also be on site with equipment displays.

FBI fitness advisors will discuss physical requirements for agents, and recruiters will provide information about the application process.

College students can learn about the FBI’s 2027 Honors Internship Program, a paid summer internship at field offices nationwide.

The event is free to the public and runs from 3 to 6 p.m. at UTEP’s Natural Gas Conference Center. More information is available at fbijobs.gov.