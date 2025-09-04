New Instagram feature helps college students connect on campus

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- College students looking to make new friends this semester may want to check their phones.

Instagram has rolled out a new feature designed to help students connect with classmates on campus. It's currently only available to verified college students in the U.S.

From meeting new friends before move-in day to finding someone in the same major, Instagram's latest feature has it all.

Once users verify that they’re currently enrolled, they gain access to a campus directory where they can browse other confirmed students at their school.

“We want people to be able to connect on Instagram,” said Daniel Roberts, communications lead at Meta, Instagram’s parent company. “This is already a place where people find so much community, but now they can discover classmates who share similar interests, whether it's study tips, art, or even just a love for puppies.”

Students at UTEP say they’re open to giving it a try. “I think I would consider using it,” one student said. “It makes connecting with other college students easier. I’ve already met people in mechanical engineering, and one of them helped me with homework last night.”

With more than 20,000 students enrolled at UTEP, the tool offers a new way to build meaningful connections, both academic and personal.

“It’s great to know people who study the same things you do,” another student added. “It helps in class, with networking, and just having friends from all backgrounds.”

To Add Your School to Your Instagram Profile

Open your Instagram profile: Go to your profile page by tapping the profile icon in the bottom right corner. Find the "Add school" option: Look for the new "Add school" option that will appear on your profile. Start the verification process: Tap "Add school" to begin. Verify with UNiDAYS: You'll be guided through a verification process with the platform UNiDAYS to confirm your student status. This typically involves using your school email or other proof of enrollment. Confirm your school: Once your status is verified, your school will be displayed as a banner on your profile.

What Happens After Verification

Student Directory: You gain access to the new Students Directory, which allows you to browse and connect with other confirmed students from your school.

Connect with Classmates:The directory lets you filter by class year and instantly connect with other students, helping you build your campus network.

For more information visit Instagram.