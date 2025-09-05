$165 Billion Data Center Proposed for Santa Teresa Draws Mixed Reactions

SANTA TERESA, New Mexico -- A proposed $165 billion data center and digital infrastructure campus could be coming to Santa Teresa, but not without pushback from residents demanding transparency and accountability.

This was the first of a series of public meetings hosted by Borderplex Digital Assets, developers behind “Project Jupiter,” who presented the plan as a generational opportunity for Doña Ana County. However, tensions quickly rose when organizers attempted to divide attendees into breakout groups. Residents refused, insisting that all questions be answered in front of the full audience.

“Why are we just now hearing about this when you had the memorandum of understanding since March?” one attendee asked, drawing applause from the crowd.

Company representatives said the project would bring 750 jobs with starting salaries averaging $75,000 plus benefits, along with a $300 million investment into the county to support schools, community centers, and infrastructure.

“It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” a Borderplex spokesperson said.

Still, many residents raised concerns about the project’s potential environmental impact, particularly its water usage in an already drought-prone region.

“The $1 billion question that I think everyone’s dancing around, this is going to be a closed-loop system. How much water is that going to use?” one resident asked.

Borderplex responded that water usage estimates are not yet finalized, but said the plan is to source either trucked-in water or treat brackish water for the system.

“We will get those numbers to you,” the spokesperson said. “The engineering of the system has not yet been finalized.”

While some residents voiced strong skepticism, others welcomed the idea. “This is an opportunity,” one supporter said. “I agree with all the hard questions that need to be answered, but this kind of investment in southern New Mexico doesn’t come often.”

One resident shared concerns over the long-term impact should the project fail.

“I’m just very concerned,” said resident Dan Nelson. “If you walk away, are you going to give Doña Ana County $2 or $3 billion to clean it up?”

Borderplex representatives assured attendees they plan to stay the course. “I don’t think you’d want to give up an economic development asset like that,” the spokesperson said.

The project is still in early planning stages. If you would like to ask questions or share thoughts, the upcoming meetings are as follows.

𝐌𝐞𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 #𝟐

Monday, September 8, 2025 - 5:30 p.m.

Doña Ana Community College, East Mesa Campus

2800 Sonoma Ranch Boulevard

Las Cruces, NM 88011

𝐌𝐞𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 #𝟑

Tuesday, September 9, 2025 - 5:30 p.m.

Doña Ana Community College, Sunland Park Campus

3365 McNutt Road

Sunland Park, NM 88063

𝐌𝐞𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 #𝟒

Wednesday, September 10, 2025 - 6:00 p.m.

New Mexico Farm & Ranch Heritage Museum

4100 Dripping Springs Road

Las Cruces, NM 88011

𝐌𝐞𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 #𝟓

Thursday, September 11, 2025 - 5:30 p.m.

Placitas Community Center

241 Monticello Drive

Hatch, NM 87937