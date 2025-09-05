Skip to Content
ABC-7 gives a sneak peek of UTEP Minerpalooza

today at 5:52 AM
Published 5:43 AM

UTEP's Minerpalooza returns today to conclude welcome week for both returning and new students.

The festival is open to students and the public — tickets sold at the door for $1.

The event will feature:

  • An artisan plaza
  • Pete’s Playground for kids
  • Interactive games like big jenga and a cornhole
  • Musical performances
  • Beer and Wine garden
  • Food and beverages

They also have a clear bag policy for this event.

For more details, visit their website, here.

