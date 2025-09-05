ABC-7 gives a sneak peek of UTEP Minerpalooza

UTEP's Minerpalooza returns today to conclude welcome week for both returning and new students.

The festival is open to students and the public — tickets sold at the door for $1.

The event will feature:

An artisan plaza

Pete’s Playground for kids

Interactive games like big jenga and a cornhole

Musical performances

Beer and Wine garden

Food and beverages

They also have a clear bag policy for this event.

For more details, visit their website, here.