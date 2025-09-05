ABC-7 gives a sneak peek of UTEP Minerpalooza
UTEP's Minerpalooza returns today to conclude welcome week for both returning and new students.
The festival is open to students and the public — tickets sold at the door for $1.
The event will feature:
- An artisan plaza
- Pete’s Playground for kids
- Interactive games like big jenga and a cornhole
- Musical performances
- Beer and Wine garden
- Food and beverages
They also have a clear bag policy for this event.
