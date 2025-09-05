Good Vibes Only: El Paso kids learn about music from world-class musicians

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)— Grammy-winning cellist Zuill Bailey brought music to life for kids at the Boys & Girls Club of El Paso.

Bailey, along with the Balourdet Quartet, gave the students an interactive lesson about music. The students were able to explore various instruments and learn about the science of sound. The kids also got a front-row seat to special performances.

Bailey said opportunities like these are investments in the next generation.

“I could tell that those kids were me when I was that age. I didn't know. And so I always try to wrap some of the best music on the planet with an educational lesson on how to go to concerts, how to listen, how to be still, that silence is music. And so hopefully, hopefully, fingers crossed that it made an impact on any or all of them,” Bailey said.

Anthony Tomasheski, the CEO of the Boys and Girls Clubs of El Paso, wanted the kids to be able to experience something new.

"Some of the kids were super excited, and one of the kids said, ‘Oh, I want to do that. I want to do that.’ Well, here's your chance. Ask those questions, have that experience. And most of all, enjoy the music."

Bailey said making fine arts accessible to all is critical in today’s society.

“I realized very early on that I was lucky and that someone took the time to come out into the community and bring it to me to make it more accessible.”

For the kids, it was just one experience they won’t forget!

"You don't know the impact of having the next classical musician, the next quartet, the next famous cello player can be here, just by what was sparked today. And that's what we're here and we're trying to do,” Tomasheski added.

The Boys & Girls Club of El Paso said this made in partnership was made possible thanks to the Great Khalid Foundation.