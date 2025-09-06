Be ready bash: El Paso hosts emergency preparedness event

El Paso families will get a chance to prepare before disaster strikes. The City of El Paso is hosting the “Be Ready Bash” this Saturday, September 6, at Veterans Park from 9 a.m. to noon.

The Department of Public Health and the Office of Emergency Management are bringing demonstrations, interactive booths, and emergency resources directly to the community. Families can learn how to protect themselves during floods, high winds, and other disasters.

The first 200 people to arrive will receive a free emergency kit. Additional prizes will be raffled throughout the morning.

Health officials are also using the event to launch the City’s Be PowerFlu campaign, offering free flu vaccines for anyone six months and older. Vaccines will be available on-site and at El Paso Community Clinics across the city.

Public Health Director Vinny Taneja says participating in National Preparedness Month strengthens the community’s ability to respond effectively to emergencies.

Residents are encouraged to bring the whole family, including pets, and take the opportunity to create or update their emergency plan.

More information on National Preparedness Month and resources can be found at ElPasoReady.org.