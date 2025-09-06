Skip to Content
News

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office ask for public’s help in search for missing teen

EPCSO
By
Published 7:45 AM

El Paso, TX (KVIA)- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help to find a missing teenager.

According to officials 17-year-old Maryln Rosalinda Itzol Nimajuan has been missing since August 31, 2025 at about 12:55 p.m.

Nimajuan was last seen wearing a white shirt with a Mexican skull design, blue jeans, black shoes, and carrying a backpack.

Anyone with information about Nimajuan is urged to contact the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office at (915) 832-4408 or call 9-1-1 immediately.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Armando Ramirez

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content