The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office ask for public’s help in search for missing teen

El Paso, TX (KVIA)- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help to find a missing teenager.

According to officials 17-year-old Maryln Rosalinda Itzol Nimajuan has been missing since August 31, 2025 at about 12:55 p.m.

Nimajuan was last seen wearing a white shirt with a Mexican skull design, blue jeans, black shoes, and carrying a backpack.

Anyone with information about Nimajuan is urged to contact the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office at (915) 832-4408 or call 9-1-1 immediately.