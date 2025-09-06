ABC-7 First Alert: Stormy saturday across the borderland

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop this afternoon and evening across the Borderland, fueled by leftover tropical moisture and a passing disturbance. The strongest storms may produce heavy rainfall, gusty winds, and frequent lightning, with a risk of localized flash flooding—especially in the mountains.

Highs will be cooler than normal, reaching the upper 80s in El Paso and low 80s in Las Cruces.

Storm chances will taper off overnight, with quieter conditions expected Sunday. By early next week, drier and warmer weather returns, with highs climbing back into the 90s.