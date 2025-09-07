35 undocumented immigrants arrested in Borderland

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)- HSI Secretary Kristi Noem posted on her social media announcing the arrests of 35 undocumented immigrants.

In the post Noem explains that two Mexican Nationals were arrested after the driver rolled over while trying to evade Custom and Border Patrol agents. The two were arrested on human smuggling charges.

Noem also mentions that a "follow-up operation at a stash house tied to the scheme" in the El Paso area led to 28 additional arrests.

25 individuals remain in ICE custody pending removal, 8 were charged with illegal re-entry and transferred to the United States Marshall Service, and the 2 alleged smugglers now face federal prosecution.

"This is law and order in action. Human smugglers take note: do not attempt these reckless schemes. We will find you, we will prosecute you, and you will face the full weight of justice," Noem said on her post.