Boxcar Willie rescued from railroad tracks now looking for Forever Home

CANUTILLO, Texas (KVIA)-- A stray dog nicknamed “Boxcar Willie” is safe and recovering after a dramatic rescue near Doniphan Dr. and Vinton Rd.

Karen Washington, president of Pawsitive Rescuers, said in her 20 years of animal rescue, she’s never seen anything quite like it. “I got out of my car, tossed him a few French fries, but he wasn’t having anything to do with that,” Washington said.

The frightened dog continued walking along the tracks, with Washington following behind. That’s when something unexpected happened. “We walked about 50 yards, probably, and at that point he stopped,” she said. “He turned around and looked at me, and he started walking toward me, that never happens. A rescue never happens like that.”

Now safe and sound, Willie is adjusting to life off the streets. He’s currently being crate-trained and potty-trained while he waits for a permanent home. Washington says the ideal adopter would be someone with other dogs and patience.

“He’s a little timid,” she said. “Usually, that type of dog likes having other dogs to role model after. It’s going to take him a little bit of time to trust people again. We don’t know his story, and we’ll never know his story.”

Pawsitive Rescuers is also seeking foster homes for dogs like Willie. The organization provides food, crates, toys, and covers all veterinary costs for fosters.

“If somebody’s not quite ready to add to their family, they can definitely foster a dog,” Washington said. Anyone interested in adopting or fostering Willie can contact Pawsitive rescuers at (915) 240-8358