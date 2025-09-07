Skip to Content
StormTrack Weather: Dryer and warmer weather returns

today at 10:13 AM
Published 10:08 AM

After several days of unsettled conditions, the Borderland is shifting into a drier pattern today. Most areas will stay dry with just a slight chance of an isolated shower or storm east of the Rio Grande.

Temperatures will climb back into the low to mid-90s, still running a couple of degrees below average for early September. Skies will be mostly sunny, with light afternoon breezes. Tonight, lows dip into the upper 60s.

Looking ahead, warm and dry conditions will dominate through midweek. By Wednesday and beyond, moisture starts to creep back into the region, bringing back isolated thunderstorm chances.

Ilyhanee Robles

