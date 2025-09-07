StormTrack Weather: Dryer and warmer weather returns

After several days of unsettled conditions, the Borderland is shifting into a drier pattern today. Most areas will stay dry with just a slight chance of an isolated shower or storm east of the Rio Grande.

Temperatures will climb back into the low to mid-90s, still running a couple of degrees below average for early September. Skies will be mostly sunny, with light afternoon breezes. Tonight, lows dip into the upper 60s.

Looking ahead, warm and dry conditions will dominate through midweek. By Wednesday and beyond, moisture starts to creep back into the region, bringing back isolated thunderstorm chances.