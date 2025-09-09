Northeast residents express concerns about surge in crashes

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Northeast El Paso has seen it's fair share of construction over the last few years, and they will be seeing more soon.

The city of El Paso announced a groundbreaking for an extension of Sean Haggerty Drive, connecting it to Dyer Street. They mention safety as a priority for this move.

Residents who live on Sean Haggerty Drive are concerned about safety in the area, specifically near the intersection of Sean Haggerty and Gateway North.

According to the Texas Department of Transportation, that intersection has had a total of 237 crashes from the beginning of 2020 to April of 2025. Residents told ABC-7 that wasn't the case earlier.

"It's definitely gotten worse," said Kellie Ward. "This area is is usually very quiet. We don't have a whole lot of crime. We don't have a whole lot of issues in this area. But we do have issues with that stop light."

Ward said that she can hear crashes happen at the light from her house. She hasn't been in one, but her relatives have, and she's scared for her kids to be driving in that area.

"It's quite scary thinking about them being out on the roads. I don't like thinking about them being out with these drivers."

TxDOT said that they are going to address those issues as well. They will be creating lanes that extend US Highway 54 and create an overpass, allowing cars to continue to go at freeway speed without having to immediately stop at a light.