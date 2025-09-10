Mesilla Valley residents urged to sign up for emergency alert app

The Mesilla Valley Regional Dispatch Authority and the Doña Ana County Office of Emergency Management are urging all residents to sign up for CodeRED alerts, to keep them informed and prevent tragedies and loss.

Local public safety officials would quickly send time-sensitive alerts directly to residents through phone calls and texts, email, and social media.

Notifications may include:

Severe weather warnings

Evacuation notices

Hazardous materials incidents

Missing persons

ABC-7 spoke with the MVRDA's Executive Director Jennifer Gorham, and she says the system has been underutilized.

"There's an opportunity for some preventative. As for instance, this month being National Preparedness Month, this is a great time for us to kind of reunite this application to our community," said Gorham. "Because, again, being prepared in many cases can save lives or save property as well."

You can start on their website, here, or text "Alert me 911" to 99411 -- or download the app on your phone’s app store.

You’ll then insert basic contact and location information so you’ll get notifications based on your area.

Then you can select if you want weather notifications, but MVRDA highly suggests you keep them on….

They also send notifications after a major event such as how to receive resources…